Police warn Enugu residents against operations of 'Wonder Banks'

The Enugu State Police Command has warned residents against online fraudsters and fraudulent financial outfits.

It said those who engage in such crimes employ several tactics to swindle various sums of money under the guise of high interests.

The command's spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, in a statement on Sunday, explained that fraudsters operate from rented apartments and run the outfit with plans to abscond with their victims' money.

“According to intelligence information gathered, these group of mischief makers have deployed several antics through which their victims are swindled of various sums of money under the guise of investing such money on high interest yielding ventures,” he said.

Amarizu added, “These group of mischief makers are said to be operating from a rented apartment and hire temporal staff to run outfits designed to double money paid by their victims and thereafter abscond with the deposits of their victims to an unknown destination.”

He, therefore, advised residents to be security conscious and contact the nearest police station if in doubt of any transaction.

“Report promptly to any nearest police station where doubt exists or through the following commands distress numbers; 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172 or through our social media platforms of Twitter: @PoliceNG_Enugu and Facebook: @nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand,” he stated.

According to Amarizu, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Sulaiman Balarabe, has directed operatives of the command to fish out those in such habit.

He said this was to ensure diligent investigation and bring them to book.