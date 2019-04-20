Fayemi Greets Christians At Easter

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with the people of the state and Nigerians in general for witnessing another Easter season, urging them to exhibit the spirit of love, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice, which are the hallmark of the Easter celebration, in their daily activities.

Governor Fayemi, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said Jesus exemplified the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance during his earthy ministry. He urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting love, peace and sacrifice which are necessary for development.

While congratulating Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayer which culminated in the Easter celebration, Governor Fayemi said the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State another opportunity for sober reflection, while celebrating with one another the joy of the season.

Fayemi advised the people of the state to celebrate with moderation, noting that the period is not for eating and drinking alone but to reflect on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.

Governor Fayemi said it is only through love and sacrifice toward the good of society that the people could uphold the legacy of Jesus Christ which is encapsulated in His selfless love and sacrifice on behalf of humanity.

According to him, “The greatest legacy of Jesus Christ is love, peace and sacrifice and the best way we can carry on that legacy is to play our part by living in love, peace and harmony with one another.”

“Our society”, he added, “requires more expression of love and peaceful lifestyle in order to improve the quality of life of the people.”

While wishing all Ekiti citizens a happy Easter celebration, Governor Fayemi also charged them to always ponder on how to contribute to the development of the state. “ Let us show more love and let us sacrifice,” he added.

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor