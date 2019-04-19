Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Urges Christians To Pray For Continued Peace Of Rivers State

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has urged Christians in the State to use the Easter Celebration to pray for the continued peace of the State.

Bro. Obuah in his special Easter message said such prayers would go a long way to engender good governance and uplift the well being of the people.

He described the Easter period as a moment of sacrifice when our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ gave Himself as a ransom to redeem us from sins.

Bro. Obuah stressed that the price for Christ’s death for mankind was immeasurable as the Christian faith was anchored on His death and resurrection.

“It would have been unimaginable what would have befallen Christianity if Jesus had not resurrected after telling the world that he would die and rise on the third day” he stated.

He urged Rivers people to make sacrifices through prayer and fasting for the success of the second term administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, adding that the Governor needs our prayers for God’s favours and mercies to meet the socio-economic needs of the people.

“Our Governor, as a human being is also faced with challenges associated with governance. We should support him with our prayers” said the PDP Chairman.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Friday, April 19, 2019.