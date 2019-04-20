EASTER: Delta Governor Preachs Love, Peaceful Co-existence Among Nigerians

Govenor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged Nigerians and Deltans to show love for one another and be willing to make sacrifices for greater unity, peace, political stability and progress of our beloved country, as Christians all over the world mark the Easter festivals.

Governor Okowa, according to an Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Friday and made available to journalists called on Nigerians and Deltans to seize the opportunity of the Easter holiday to reflect deeply on what more they need to do as a people, to ensure that they live peacefully with one another in our quest for a better future for all citizens and residents in the country.

"As Christians, we must reflect on the import of Easter celebrations in our dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religions, stressing "we must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, because the progress, peace and security of the nation is anchored on good neighborliness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, adding "if we live peacefully with one another we will not be confronted with issues of armed banditry, herdsmen attacks, kidnapping and other vices threathening the soul of our great nation.

“I urge you all to let the significance of the celebration reflect in our relationship with one another both Christians and the people of other religions. There is no doubt that these are tough times in our country”, he stated.

He reminded Christians that having gone through forty days of fasting and praying, Easter was a better time for them to purge themselves of those weights that "have impeded our progress as a people over the years by demonstrating love in its fullness not only to one another but also to our society".

The Governor enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“The major lesson of Easter is for us as Christians, to rethink the reality of our faith. As Christians, we should continue to uphold the principles of our faith as it relates to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good,” he added.