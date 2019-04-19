IYC Task Buhari To Appoint Persons With Track Records

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to bring on board people with impeccable character Into positions of authority.

President of IYC, Barr Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a press release made available to newsmen Friday, in Asaba said the Buhari-led Federal Government should set in motion to appoint more people with predigrees.

This is coming on the heels of the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, as the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for his commitment in improving the lives of people in the region.

While calling on the Niger Delta states to rally round their own, Oweilaemi, commended the Ag Managing Director over his achievements within the three months he has assumed office.

"The largest homogeneous ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide and the entire Ijaw Nation wish to use this medium to express our commendation to the Ag. Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) an Ijaw son, our big brother and father, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa for his commitment to improving the conditions of Niger Deltans.

"We are sincerely touched and believe that people in the street of the region feel the same way too, that in just three three months of Brambaifa's tenure in office as Ag. MD/CEO of the NDDC, Brambaifa has made ordinary people feel the impact of the Commission. The general public would agree with us as a formidable pressure group that before now, intervention Programmes like the water hyacinth contracts and Volunteer programme was like a myth, people only hear about them, but never benefitted from them, and even when people benefits, it usually goes into the coffers of the high and mighty, thank God today under Prof. Brambaifa's Administration ordinary people with no link to power can now benefit in these programs.

"People thought we the Ijaws were insane, when the Ijaw Youth Council personally led a delegation of Ijaws from across the Niger Delta to protest in favour of the dissolution of the Ndoma Egba/Nsima Ekere led board, we were called all sorts of names, no one wanted to see the reason behind our angry protests, it is however a thing of joy now, that the world can bear us witness that we were not only right that it is Bayelsa's turn to produce the MD/CEO, but also that it is people like Prof.Nelson Brambaifa and experienced personalities that better understands the handling of Parastatals like NDDC, the Presidential Amnesty Programme and others because they have the urge to touch lives and impact positively in society. Ijaws always want everyone to be happy as we are naturally a happy people, which everyone can attest to this axiom now, even as the Commission grows lively each time it has an Ijaw MD, that confirms the accommodating and free spirit of the Ijaw man.

"Therefore, the IYC use this medium to call on all Niger Deltans to rally round Brambaifa, and support him to deliver on the mandate of the NDDC to our people. In the same vein, on behalf of Niger Deltans we call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria to set in motion the process of appointing more persons with track records and pedigree as that of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, as he has clearly shown capacity and also demonstrated that with him in charge the NDDC would accomplish much in line with it's objectives and mandate", the release added.