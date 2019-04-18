Femi Gbajabiamila Is Actually A Candidate For All The Zones – Campaign Organisation 

The Femi Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation has said that they shall all surrender to the party's pathways and directives.

This was contained in a press release signed Hon Yemi Adaramodu for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation, in reaction to the abhorrent reference to Hon Nabena's orchestrated statement on zoning which the organization see as a futile attempt to pull wool in the face of the unsuspecting public.

"The said Hon Nabena is not a member of the National Working Committee, and so could not have authoritatively volunteered the NWC decision, while recent and current events show that the party leadership has spoken and we have all heard and heeded.

Excerpt is the full text of the press release:

It's not a fashionable pastime of the Hon Femi Gbajabiamila's Campaign Organisation to join issues with colleagues or whoever, in the noble and selfless quest to seek for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, if the ornamented fabrications of the "No retreat, no surrender" diatribe against the parley of April 16,2019, between Mr President, National Working Committee of our party, the All Progressives Congress and the APC House of Representatives Members-Elect are not dilated, exposed and incinerated, the success and gains may be vitiated.

The historic get-together was among other things, to strengthen the political bond between elected members and the leadership of the party, this surely should be a routine engagement of a serious and winning party like the APC.

It amounts to perfidy and egregious chicanery for anyone, who bears the badge of All Progressives Congress to twist the content and outcome of such fraternal assemblage for unbridled self conceited ambition.

It was a notorious fact that Mr President's both spoken and unspoken words did not scold the party Chairman, rather he praised the Chairman for his foresight and ebullient leadership.

Mr President also prayed for a committed, consistent, tested, trusted and God fairing leaders for the National Assembly. So, inventing words and ascribing same to the President is spurious, hollow and uncharitable.

The theme and setting of the press release shows an anticlimax of political paranoia in hibernation. It's a resurgence of the old and perfidious collaborative order.

It's a morbid humour, to demand for how the national Chairman obtained the concurrence of the critical stakeholders on the legislative zoning preferences. The positive and lively reactions of the stakeholders to the zoning pronouncements by the Chairman showed an endorsement of same, an exhibition of a joint decision and the needed unimpeachable testimony that all the strata of the party leadership are properly carried along.

We believe it's a mere accidental spontaneity of the author to struggle with an unnecessary nuances of South West, not being only Lagos or Ogun. He should allow the concerned react. There is no need for mercenaries.

The abhorrent reference to Hon Nabena's orchestrated statement on zoning is a futile attempt to pull wool in the face of the unsuspecting public, the said Hon Nabena is not a member of the National Working Committee, and so could not have authoritatively volunteered the NWC decision, while recent and current events show that the party leadership has spoken and we have all heard and heeded.

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is actually a candidate for all the zones. His is a JOINT TASK.

We respect Hon Bago, a respected Honourable colleague, whose banner the author of the put-away press release used. We are convinced that the said author acted alone, as we believe Hon Bago is a faithful party man, who is also a good student of history. The sordid experience of 2015 was enough lesson for us, including him to listen to the voice of reason and wisdom from the party leadership.

There could be no retreat, no surrender in our war against corruption and bandits and not against our party and ourselves.

We shall all surrender to the party's pathways and directives. And together we shall take Nigeria, jointly to lofty heights.

Hon Yemi Adaramodu.

For Hon Femi Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation.