Re: Deji Bakare And The Proposed Nigeria Models Association (nma): The Case Of Extortion By False Pretense And Fraudulent Manipulation Of The Nigerian Models.

CIVIL LEADERS, STAKEHOLDERS IN THE NIGERIAN MODELING INDUSTRY STAND WITH THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE.

The President,

The Vice President,

Silverbird Group,Sen. Ben Bruce

Silverbird Group,

Mr Guy Murray Bruce

Lawyer/ Human Right Activist,

Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN)

Association of Modeling Agencies of Nigeria (AMAN) Advertising Practioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Professional Model Managers Association of Nigeria (PROMMAN) Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria, (FADAN)

It has come to our conscious attention that one Mr Deji Bakare who purportedly portray himself as 'Mr Nigeria' and Ambassador of the Silverbird Group (founded by Nigerian business man and Politician Senator Ben Bruce) has been going about the general public to extort money through false pretense and fraudulent manipulation of unsuspecting members of the general public. The said Deji Bakare who claims to be the extant 'Mr Nigeria' and Ambassador of the Silverbird Group (since 2011 till date) has gone through various avenues to extort and cajole his victims - most of whom are youngsters whose interest lies within the modeling and entertainment industry - into paying some specific amount of money with the promise of recruiting them into various top modeling agencies in Nigeria or elsewhere around the world. He's said to be hiding under the guise of his acclaimed status to wobble his victims into compliance followed with a promise of registering them in his Association: the Nigeria Models Association (NMA).

It is on this pedestal that we want to make it known to the general public that the Nigeria Models Association (NMA) is not an Association recognized and registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission. And under the Nigerian Law, the Corporate Affairs Commission is the only statutory body that's saddled with the responsibility of registering companies and organizations in Nigeria. To this end, We are bringing into public knowledge that the original Nigerian Models Association (NMA) is currently undergoing the stipulated procedures for the registration of incorporated Trustee under the Companies and Allied Matters Act. This is the current situation on ground and we are looking forwarding to completing it's registration in due course.

On further investigation into this matter, it was revealed to us that the said Deji Bakare is currently demanding money from innocent youth he lures to himself and anchoring such expenses as membership registration fee, Identity card levy among other unspecified logistics. We indeed have evidence we could use to substantiate this allegation of fact. Records show he had invited some targeted youngsters (particularly undergraduates of Nigerian Institutions) through another unregistered body identified as the Deji Bakare Talent Search (D'BATS) to obtain as much as (#35,000) thirty five thousand naira from aspiring models with the pretense to train them in modeling, instead, he lure his victims to club houses for shady modeling services; an apparent deviation from what he had promised his victims in the first place.

Relying on this representation of material facts, we are hereby advising members of the general public to ignore any invitation as well as desist from dealing or associating with dubious character and persons like Deji Bakare. We are rest assured that an enfant terrible like Deji Bakare has no adequate experience, skill or expertise to train or manage models and neither does he have the moral altitude to protect their interest and welfare.

We've come to understand through close investigation that Deji is a selfish and self-centred individual whose concern is to earn undue fame and prominence through the backdoor. The organizations for models and their managements in Nigeria hereby dissociate themselves from Deji Bakare and his dubious activities. Deji is neither a member nor an executive member of the Nigerian Models Association (NMA, in-view) nor any professional modeling body in Nigeria or elsewhere. We are therefore following this public notice with a law suit to ensure that Deji and others involved in such fraudulent activities get apprehended and made to face the book.

In this light, we are calling on the general public, concerned bodies and all stakeholders within the industry to be on their hook as Mr. Deji Bakare is on a satanic mission to destroy the future of modeling in Nigeria.

Mr. Deji Bakare has been pulling all effort towards executing his purported destructions. He has on many occasion claimed to be in close discussion with the president of Silverbird Group, Sen Ben Bruce as to the endorsement of his version of the Nigeria Models Association (NMA) and the Deji Bakare Talent Search (DBAT'S), this we know is his strategy to elevate the status of his illegal enterprise. He has equally continued to draw the character of prominent and respected Nigerian Lawyer - Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) - as his legal adviser.

We have known Deji Bakare as a man of ill reputation; a fellow with questionable character and an expert in the art of forgery, false pretense, undue manipulation, fraud and compulsion. He's crafty, a sly and a deception personified. Deji is infamous and unpopular amongst stakeholders within the modeling and entertainment industry. He's widely known for his selfish and individualistic pursuit; one who has love only for his own oblique and vain idiosyncrasies, and whose emotion runs wild at other peoples effort.

We declare that Deji has no moral ideal of his own but to enrich himself through other people innovation and corruptly steal and position himself as owner of intellectual properties belonging to others. He has no moral integrity to lead a team let alone a group of vulnerable youth whose innocence he takes advantage thereby killing their dreams, thus making the business of modeling and entertainment difficult to access but vulnerable to attack and easily dismissed as an injurious profession for young people.

Deji Bakare has not the requisite certification nor the professional expertise to train or manage models be it in Nigeria or elsewhere. We make bold to say that 98% of Deji Bakare social media lifestyle is fabricated, false and injurious to the modeling and entertainment industry at large.

Although Deji Bakare have continued to portray himself to unsuspecting members of the public as the current 'Mr Nigeria' even though this representation is entirely a fabricated truth; an act of impersonation which is punishable under the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We wish to put it to public notice that Mr. Deji Bakare was only crowned winner of the 2011 Mr Nigeria contest; a time when modeling was growing and brands were still seeking general acceptability within the industry. It was the innocent action of the organizers of Mr Nigeria 2011 that introduced Deji Bakare. Unfortunately such effort have translated to mean, exercise in futility, as Deji Bakare have not only dragged the brand, 'Mr Nigeria' to the mud but have also through his selfish gains and ill desires ridiculed the business of modeling in Nigeria. We say no to Deji Bakare participation in modeling affairs in Nigeria. We say a capital NO to his misrepresentation of the industry and demand for his prompt extermination from all modeling activities in Nigeria.

(Let this public notice reach as much people as possible, especially the Nigerian youth to avert any further victims).