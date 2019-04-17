IGP deploys tactical team to Nasarawa over killings

The Inspector General Police Ag. IGP M.A. Adamu has deployed tactical team to Nasarawa state over the recent killings in the state.

The Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Police, Frank Mba said the IGP ordered immediate deployment of combined units of intervention squads to provide additional support to the existing operatives in the State.

He told The Nigerian Voice that the IGP further directed the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State to identify and fish out all persons connected to the dastardly killings.

The deployment came against the backdrop of the shootings on 14th April, 2019 in Numa Kochu village, Nasarawa State which resulted in the injury to and death of innocent persons.

Mba said the combined tactical teams comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) was deployed.

Mba said Specialized Investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) was mandated to provide support to the existing security architecture in the State to prevent further attacks and carry out discrete investigation into the killings.

He reiterated the commitment of the Force to uncover and bring the perpetrators of the killing to justice.

The IGP implores members of the Public with useful and credible information that could aid the ongoing investigation to call police on 08033097663, 08033674246.