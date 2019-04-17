Police arrest spiritual father of kidnapers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna expressway

The Nigerian Police Force today says it has arrested a self-confessed spiritual father of kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Salisu Abubakar.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the 48-year-old Salisu is a native of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Mba said the arrest of Salisu was a huge success in the continuation of efforts to rid the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway of Kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He disclosed that the crack detectives from the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Unit (IRT) and other operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder arrested Salisu.

Mba said "following painstaking intelligence and subsequent manhunt, in his hideout, in a forest, at Galadimawa village, Kaduna State, investigation clearly implicated the suspect for aiding and abetting the commission of several high-profile armed robbery and kidnapping operations in the North West and North Central States of the Country."

"The suspect is notorious for providing spiritual guidance and intelligence for kidnappers, before and after their operations. His arrest, no doubt, will assist Police operatives to apprehend several other kidnappers and vicious criminals still at large," Mba said.