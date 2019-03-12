I Decamp to APC From PDP Because of Buhari, Shettima, Zulum... Kachallah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives seat , Maiduguri Metropolitan (MMC) Federal Constituency seat has said that he defected to APC suddenly few days to the second elections because of the quality leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Goberbo Kashim Shetttma of Borno state.

"My decision to join the APC was largely informed by the credible leadership demonstrated by President Mohammadu Buhari and Borno governor Kashim Shettima and for his former lecturer, Prof Babagana Umara, APC governorship candidate and governor-elect.

"The open-minded and significant archievements of Gov Kashim Shettima despite the huge security challenge in Borno and the excellent qualities of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who happened to be my lecturer during my undergraduate studies in the Faculty of Engineering, University of Maiduguri," Kachalla told journalists in Maiduguri Tuesday.

He said: "I am mindful of the verdict of the majority of the good people of Borno State which was clearly demonstrated during the last elections held on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 where His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari, Hon Kashim Shettima and all the distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly emerged victorious”.

Kachallah disclosed also that he joined APC in the interest of his people and future generation, adding that , "the state cannot afford to be in the opposition any longer given the bitter experience of gross under-developement and total neglect it suffered between 1999 and 2015 when the PDP control the federal government."

He said politics was not about individual but people. He noted that his decision was to serve his people. He said he joined partisan politics primarily for the benefit of his people.

Abdulsalam however expressed his support to the election of the APC House of Representatives elect, Hon Abdulkadir Rahis.

"Consequently I wish to categorically state that I have automatically dropped my earlier intention of challenging HON Abdulkadir Rahis of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Election Tribunal, who was declared the winner of the election for the House of Representatives seat in Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency.

He called for the understanding of his current position by his supporters. He pledged to work for the overall interest of the APC and Borno state.