All Progressive Congress Youth League APCYL Lagos Chapter Congratulates Mr. Babajide Sanwolu

The foremost youth wing of All Progressive Congress APC in Lagos christened All Progressive Congress Youth League APCYL Lagos Chapter has congratulated the Governor elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who came victorious in the just concluded governorship election.

The Coordinator of the youth league, Engr. Badmus Olajide in a statement he made through the General Secretary of the League Hon. Babajide Sholanke, Engr. Badmus Olajide admonished Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to see his victory as an opportunity to use his wealth of knowledge toward making Lagos State a mega city and ensure the state maintains her excellent performance.

While charging Mr. Babajide Sanw-olu to be courageous in making decision, build on the excellent record set by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban for a better Lagos, which all his predecessors have improved on till today, the Coordinator also urged the governor elect to see the unity of all tribes in Lagos as a priority.

"We are victorious again! and on behalf of all the members of All Progressive Congress Youth League, I congratulate Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the forty 40 elected Lagos House of Assembly honourables on the well deserved and flawless victory they recorded in the just concluded Governorship and Lagos House of Assembly elections.

"I will like to admonish the governor elect to be decisive in making decision that affect Lagosians and Lagos State in general, to build on the excellent record in making Lagos State a Megacity as set by Jagaban of Africa, and also ensure the unity of all tribes habiting in Lagos remains his top priority"

“congratulations also to the national of our dear party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban of Africa who contributed immensely toward ensuring that our party won the governorship election with landslide against all odds, may Almighty space his life for many years to come"

The result of governorship election as announced on Sunday showed that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu won all local governments in the state finishing with a total of 739,445 votes. He defeated his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had a total of 206,141 votes with a margin of 533,304.