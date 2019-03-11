Inec Declares Umahi Winner Of Ebonyi Governorship Election.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Governorship election for the second term in the state.

Declaring the result, the state Returning officer, Prof. Frank Chukwuemeka Eze said that Gov. Umahi scored 393,043 votes to defeat his closest rival of APC, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji who pulled 81,703 votes and was returned elected.

He said there were 1,432,528, total number of registered voters, 497,291 accredited voters,482,018 valid votes, 10,984 invalid votes and 493,oo2 total cast.

Nigerian Voice also gathered that PDP has won all the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly as declared in each of the constituencies in the state.

It was also gathered that in a landslide victory, Umahi won the thirteen local government areas in the state.

Nigerian Voice reports that governorship election in Onicha local government area showed that

PDP pulled 52,851 votes while

APC scored 2,497

In Ohaozara local government area

PDP scored 48,256 while APC got 1,004 votes.

In Ikwo local government area,

PDP pulled 37,9,47 votes while

APC scored 11,475 votes.

In Izzi local government area,

PDP scored 34,199 votes to defeat

APC which has13430 votes.

In Ohaukwu local government area,

PDP had 30,606 while APC scored 9,943

PDP in Afikpo south local government scored 27,720 while

APC pulled 9,275 votes.

In Ezza south local government area PDP had 27,583 to defeat

APC which scored 3,245 votes.

In Ishielu local government,

PDP scored 26,700 votes while

APC pulled 3,105 votes.

In Abakaliki local government PDP scored a total of 26,809 votes to defeat APC with 9,815.

In Ebonyi local government area,

PDP scored 25,830 votes while

APC has 5,951 votes.

Results in Afikpo North showed that PDP defeated APC with 621,245 while APC scored

In Ivo local government PDP scored 19,166 votes while APC pulled 2,055 votes.

However, there was no objection on the results declared by the local government Collation Officers by the political parties agents.