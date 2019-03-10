26 minutes ago | Elections
Gov Ortom Leads In Benue Governorship Election As INEC Announces Some LGAs
Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state, showed that Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won three while his main challenger, Emmanuel Jime has also won three.
Results below.
Oju
PDP 13,110
APC 19,061
Ado
APC 7,711
PDP 7,258
Ogbadibo
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518
Gwer West
PDP = 14,375
APC = 7,292
PRP = 744
Agatu
PDP=9,935
APC=7,538
Tarka LG
APC 16,191
PDP 2,975
Ushongo LG
PDP 22, 374
APC 14, 589.