Gov Shettima Expresses Satisfaction With Conduct of Govship, State Assembly Elections, Describes Elections As Peaceful

Laments Low Turn Out of Voters in Some Quartets ...Commends Mafa People

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has commended the people of Mafa local government area of Borno state despite the Friday attack on Ngom and Kubu Villages for coming out enmasse to vote for their own son who is contesting for the governorship of Bomoi state under the platform of the ruling party, APC.

He also expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the elections generaly describing it as peaceful but low key within the apaital city as there was low turn out of voters at the polls but impressive at the local government levels while pledging to ensure victory of the ruling party for the governoshp and state assembly elections in the state.

The governor who made the comment Saturday mmediatelty he cast his vote at Alhaji Kukawa Polling Unit in Jabbamari area of Lawan Bukar Shehuri ward Maiduguri and passed to Mafa brown of Mafa local government area to meet his APC Gubernatorial Candidate Professor Banagana Umara Zulum on solidarity visit said ,"actually the election was impressive but with low turn out within the state capital while outside the state capital, people impressively turn out enmasse to vote for APC and their candidates".

Shettima who cast his vote by 12.7 pm at his polling unit said that election was orderly and smooth while commending the INEC, security agencies and ad hoc staff for their hardwork, commitment and sacrifices.

He expressed confidence and assurance that if the APC Gubernatorial Candidate Professor Banagana Umara Zulum finally emerged the governor elect, he will continue the good works he had started and build iny the legacy he had put in place in the interest of the people of Borno.

The goverbor added that Borno will soon regain it loss glory as home of peace and all the destroyed communities will soon bear a new look as government has planned and institutionalised machinery for the immediate reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of all the remaining IDPs and rebiudking of basic infrastructural facilities ravaged by the boko Haram insurgents in the remaining communities that are yet to return.

Shettima further said that government will also release additional funds for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools, hospitals and roads to link most of the major communities displaced by the insurgents.

Weanwhile, comparatively, the governorship and state assembly elections have been generally described as low key and full of turn out of voters with absence or few voters seen on the queue.

The poor turn out of eligible voters compare to the last presidential elections as most polling Units are either empty with only ad hoc staff sitting down idle or few voters turning out one by one to cast their votes instead of the usual short or long queues that were witnessed in the last elections within the Maiduguri city triggered fear unlike outside the state capital .

However, Investigation revealed that women and youths who were the large number of voters on queues in the last elections were not properly mobilised this time around while others were angry with their political leaders exoreasung betrayal.

While some said as far as Buhari has been declared winner of the presidential election, elections in Nigeria is over as state governments usually manipulate election figures in their respective states in favour of the ruling party against the wish of the electorates while others said they were fade up with unfulfilled promises by the state government and their rubber stamp, the state house of assembly.