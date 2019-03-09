Elections: Hoodlums set ablaze polling station in Ebonyi State

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Saturday confirmed the burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi by unidentified hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah made the confirmation to newsmen in Abakaliki on Saturday, noting that she was rushing to the command to get more details.

Eye witnesses told newsmen that the hoodlums arrived at the Community Secondary School, Okposi Unuoghara (07) in the area school around 6.30 a.m and started shooting sporadically.

They chased out INEC officials and voters who ran for their dear lives while they destroyed INEC sensitive materials.

The hoodlums also set ablaze the school building at Okposi Umuoghara(07), Ezza North Local government area.When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Godswill Obioma said he would address the media later on the incident.