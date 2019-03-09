Rivers: Wike Is Blood Thirsty - Amaechi

...he doesn't care about lives

Barely twenty four hours to the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Rivers State, former Governor of the State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has called on the people of Rivers State not to cast their votes for Governor Nyesom Wike, as he accused him of sponsoring several killings in the State, an indication that he (Wike) does not care about the security of their lives.

According to Amaechi "All Wike has done so far is killings and he doesn't care about the lives of the people".

Amaechi made the statement at a meeting he had with the delegation of the British High Commission to Nigeria during their visit to him in his Port Harcourt residence on Friday.

Amaechi noted that "If Wike gets a second term, everybody will die. The man is blood thirsty and his plan is to kill all of us in his second term ambition for the simple reason of milking the treasury of the State dry without considering what happens to the ordinary Rivers people. Stealing is in his blood".

He wondered why Governor Wike would be crying foul about the presence of Military men in the State instead of joining forces to encourage them to beef up security apparatus in the State.

He stated that the elections of 2015 could not in any way be compared to the 2019 general elections in terms of security situations in the State.

"Would Governor Wike and his PDP party prefer the election of 2015 where thugs overwhelmed the State and unleashed terror on innocent Rivers people that resulted in the lost of so many lives on the streets of Port Harcourt? Even my cousin was also killed in front of Wike father's house ".

Amaechi affirmed that with the presence of the Military in the State for the Saturday's elections, everybody including the APC and PDP members are protected.

He said, Wike's plan is to see the total withdrawal of the Military and then have a free hand to start killing APC members as they did in the previous elections.

"You are aware that they killed four APC members in the LGA of the PDP National Chairman and beheaded them and took away their corpses".

He added "when I was the Governor of the State, I gave people assurances that my life is as important as their own lives".

On his choice of endorsing the Governorship candidate of African Action Congress in tomorrow's election, Amaechi said, “My party is not on the ballot for tomorrow's election and you know I have the right to vote, that is why i will vote for the candidate of the AAC.

Earlier, the head of the delegation and member of the British High Commission to Nigeria, Louis Edwards said, they were in Port Harcourt to support free, fair and credible elections.

She said, already, they had engaged Stakeholders, Politicians, Security Chiefs and INEC Officials on the need for a peaceful exercise.

"We are here to support free, fair and peaceful election. We have engaged major stakeholders such as Politicians, Security Chiefs and INEC personnel on the need to have a peaceful election", she said.