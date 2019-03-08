Women Protest Arrest Of Wike’s Aide, PDP Leaders

Hundreds of women on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Ogu, Ogu–Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State following the arrest of Nathan Menabere, the liaison officer to Governor Nyesom Wike, and six other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by alleged military men.

The protesters, who appeared in black attires with placards, demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons.

The placards expressed the views and feelings of the people with messages such as, ‘Army, Release Our Innocent Brothers’, ‘Stop Raping the Peace of Ogu’, ‘We Say No to Intimidation, ‘Oh! Security Agencies, Why the Intimidation?’

Speaking, leader of the protesting women, Mrs. Christiana Tamunobereton-Ari, said the military personnel invaded the area about 1:00a.m on Thursday, broke into homes, and picked their victims.

Tamunobereton-Ari, who is the vice chairman of the local government area, alleged that the development was political, wondering why the arrest when there was peace in the area.

“We are here to let the nation know what is happening in Ogu. We are a peaceful community. Last night some military men came into our community and picked some of our people.

“They broke into their houses and arrested them. They did not even report to the security agencies in our place. As it stands, over seven people have been arrested.

“We are condemning this act of intimidation and we call on the military to stop this unlawful arrest and release our people”, she said.

Mrs. Fyne Nathan, wife of one of the arrested persons, narrated that the military men invaded their home and forced her to open the door at gunpoint.

According to her, “The military men came to our house while we were sleeping, about 1:00a.m. They knocked on the door and we refused to open the door, because we didn’t know who was knocking.

“We asked who they were, they said they were military men, and I refused to open the door, because it was late in the night. One of the military men opened the window glass and pointed his gun at me to open the door.

“When they entered, they arrested my husband. They broke his head and forced him to follow them. He asked them what his offence was, they shut him up. I am calling on them to bring back my husband.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of PDP, has called for the immediate release of the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, his family and the state coordinator of Arise Nigeria, Hon. Benjamin Diri, arrested by the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Gogo-Jaja with his family and other members of his household were whisked away by a fleet of soldiers who stormed his GRA Phase 3 residence about 2p.m Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

PDP expressed regret that the military in Rivers has not only usurped the responsibility of the police but also has been dragged into full-time politics by what it described as some anti-democratic elements and enemies of the people.

In a statement by Jerry Needam, media aide to the state chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah, the party wondered what could be the offence committed by the education commissioner, his wife and children that the army would abandon their primary duty of protecting the Nigerian territory against external invasion to carrying out the function of the police.

“The action of the soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army was politically motivated and orchestrated by the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who has colonised the army to take vengeance for the collapse of the APC in the state on all perceived political opponents”, the state reads.

