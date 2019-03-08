TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

15 minutes ago | Poem

VULTURES

By Osobu Ale
Click for Full Image Size

A coven of vultures
Scavengers!

Searching through the
Rubbish
Feeding upon the
Carrion

Appearing clumsy but
Homily
Like friends of hope to
Leaders in the corridor

Lazy creatures
Bald heads and necks
With sonorous voice
Blaring trumpets to

Gargantuan, banditry
Political gods
Tummy;

Bloated and protruded

The dividends of
Political sycophancy
They are political
Hyenas!

Politically made
Opportunists!
Artificially hatched
Parasites!

Feeding fat on

Carcasses
Where they did not hunt
With hypnotising smiles

Forevermore!

Till carcasses abound

Unwavering loyalty!
Political vultures!

Suddenly!
They divorce
Their pay masters
To carcasses-recession!

Away they fly!
With sniffing noses

Perching
On the roofs

Old political foes
New political friends
Interest;
Forever permanent!

Political sycophants!

Scavengers!

Availability of
Carcasses

A catalyst to
Trumpeting
Doxologies to
New political gods

Political jackals!
Political vultures!

They are
Shadowy personae
Forevermore!
Crafty

Swooping
On carrion


THE BOSS IS ALWAYS THE BOSS BUT HE HAS NOT ALWAYS RIGHT.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists