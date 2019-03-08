A coven of vultures

Scavengers!

Searching through the

Rubbish

Feeding upon the

Carrion

Appearing clumsy but

Homily

Like friends of hope to

Leaders in the corridor

Lazy creatures

Bald heads and necks

With sonorous voice

Blaring trumpets to

Gargantuan, banditry

Political gods

Tummy;

Bloated and protruded

The dividends of

Political sycophancy

They are political

Hyenas!

Politically made

Opportunists!

Artificially hatched

Parasites!

Feeding fat on

Carcasses

Where they did not hunt

With hypnotising smiles

Forevermore!

Till carcasses abound

Unwavering loyalty!

Political vultures!

Suddenly!

They divorce

Their pay masters

To carcasses-recession!

Away they fly!

With sniffing noses

Perching

On the roofs

Old political foes

New political friends

Interest;

Forever permanent!

Political sycophants!

Scavengers!

Availability of

Carcasses

A catalyst to

Trumpeting

Doxologies to

New political gods

Political jackals!

Political vultures!

They are

Shadowy personae

Forevermore!

Crafty

Swooping

On carrion