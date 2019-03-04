Atiku Will Win In Court - Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to massively vote candidates of the PDP in Saturday’s elections.

Obi made the call during a news conference in his Onitsha residence on Monday. He said in spite of the outcome of the Feb. 23 presidential and National Assembly elections, supporters of PDP should be emboldened and come out on March 9 to vote in PDP candidates.

Obi used the medium to assure PDP supporters that the party would challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the Feb.23 presidential election in court.

”I believe in the rule of law and the court, and I know justice will be done on our matter when we finish filling our matter,” he said.

Obi condemned killings that characterised Feb. 23 elections and condoled families of those who lost their wards in the process.

He commended young Nigerians who participated in the nation’s elections for the first time. Obi condemned what he tagged intimidation of some Nigerians who wanted to vote in their areas of residence.

”Those deterring others from participating in the electoral process in places where they live and do business are trying to start what they cannot finish,” he said.