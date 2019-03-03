Save Lagos Group (SLG) To Lead A One -Million-Man Rally, "Otogee In Lagos" Against Lagos "Impostor"

Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, Human rights activist and Convener, Save Lagos Group (SLG), has concluded arrangement to lead a million-man march rally tagged “Otogee in Lagos.”The march would be used to canvass for votes for opposition political parties in the forthcoming governorship race in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, Suleiman explained that the awareness rally was imperative because Lagosians should be free from impostor who lords himself on the people of the state since the return of democracy back to Nigeria in 1999.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Group’s Media office, and copies were made available to newsmen on Sunday, urging the Lagos masses to take their destiny in their hands by using their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote out ineptitude in the State.

Comrade Sulaiman disclosed that the Save Lagos Group would hold meetings over the weekend with concerned citizens of the State, opinion leaders, leaders of thought and opposition political leaders across registered political parties in the course of liberating the good people of the State from the hand of impostor.

The group, which strongly condemned the disruption of the last meeting of the group on Thursday, insisted on the joint efforts to ensure the liberation of the State from the enslavement of Interloper and its agents in the State.

According to the group, “The total liberation of Lagos State and her citizens must be a joint responsibility of all and sundry.

“Whenever we call out for ‘Otoge’ rally, every Lagosian who wants liberation of the State from the present demons should grace it. Lagos State must be liberated from the hand of current political party.”