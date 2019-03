Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the arrest of Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law and Finance Director of group of companies owned by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Paul Ibe, Media aide to Atiku Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday. According to him, the arrest was part of the plot to make Atiku concede the result of the just concluded election.

But reacting, Reno Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “BREAKING: @officialEFCC arrests @Atiku’s son-in-law. A plane collapsed because of too much cash, No EFCC investigation. @Atiku has businesses. You say he is a thief.

“Tinubu has no known business, but is a saint! It is not money APC looted. It‘s our brains!”