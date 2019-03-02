The Truth Cannot Be Hate!

Practically all foreign news media have come to that conclusion that the last presidential election in Nigeria was a straight victory of honesty over thievery. But some persons still persist in saying the election was rigged to favour the incumbent! They close their minds and gumption to the fact that their principal was carrying a humongous moral burden that even cast a huge question mark on his "wisdom" to run for that office!

Such sickening insinuations are mainly from that section of the country notorious for dishonesty. Those goons across the Niger would deliberately import substandard goods having persuaded foreign manufacturers to lower the standards.... absolutely mindless to the risk they thus pose the the lives of fellow citizens!

They swindle. They sell fake products with pride. They cheat! Little wonder most votes for the contender came from this mindless community of cheats! They are invariably attacked and chased away from everywhere they go... Gabon... Ghana... South Africa... Liberia! And their only daft response is that the locals are lazy. Or the locals are jealous!

These fellows contribute very disproportionately to the unsavory image held of Nigerians by our foreign counterparts!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.