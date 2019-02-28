Niger Delta Activist Ask Candidates To Accept Outcome Of Election

A renowned activist in the Niger Delta on Environmental Rights based in Warri, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has appealed to candidates of various political parties to be gallant in defeat and accept the outcome of the general elections for the sake of peace.

Comrade Mulade who made the appeal from Nairobi, capital of Kenya, East Africa, where he is attending the "African Youth Leadership Conference on Youths inclusion in Governance and Economy," said the nation must not be thrown into confusion as a result of the general elections.

The renowned peace ambassador strongly appealed to Nigerians, particularly candidates and party leaders to bury their ego, pride and accept the outcome of the 2019 general election for the sake of millions Nigerians and Africans.

According to him "It is pertinent to note that Africa and the world in general are watching us and we must do everything humanly possible to display and show maturity in our democracy for others to emulate ".

He noted that the time has come for Nigerian politicians to learn from former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and opposition leader, Engr Raila Odinga of Kenya for giving good example for the sake of their people .

Comrade Mulade called on Nigerian politicians to emulate them and become the heroes of democracy in Africa, adding that It is worthy to state that accepting defeat is not a failure or weaknees, but strengthen the Democratic institutions in Africa.