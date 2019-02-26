Ndume Wins Borno South Senatorial Election

Senator, Muhammad Ali Ndume has won the Borno southern senatorial seat of National Assembly elections.

Declaring, Senator NDUME winner, the Borno South senatorial Returning Officer, Professor Isah Hassan Said "having satisfied with the LAW and scoring the highest votes of 300,637 against the PDP candidate Who scored 84.804, he is hereby returned elected.."

Senator NDUME Who is the Senator, representing Borno South at the National Assembly is now going to the National Assembly for the Firth time and the Red Chamber for the third time.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the declaration of the result. The former Debate Laser, Senator Ndume said he dedicated his Victor to the Almighty Allah and the People of his constituency.

"i see no reason why PDP wll win a single seat in Borno because we are victims of mishandling of Boko Haram insurgents," he added.

He said some of the issues of primary election of their party contributed to their problems but was Optimestic that the party will now be more united.

Senator Ndume said "women are the most appreciative set of People and constituites 70 people of the voters, in recíprocal of their gesture. I am going to embarked on Massive women empowerment.