Update On INEC Presidential Election Results

Nasarawa State

State collation officer, Azubike Nwakor, academy provost of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

Registered voters - 1,509,481

Accredited voters- 614,720

APC- 289,903

PDP- 283,847

Valid votes- 580,778

Rejected vote- 18621

Total- 599,399

Cancelled votes in 86 polling units across 7 local government giving a total of 157,591. He gave over voting and interference by thugs as reasons for cancellation.

Kwara State

Registered voters- 1,401,895

Accredited voters- 489,482

APC- 308,984

PDP- 138,184

Valid- 459,676

Rejected- 26,578

Total vote cast- 486, 254

Cancelled vote; in Baruten LGA- 779, Edu LGA-725, and illorin West- 1,838 giving a total of 3,342. He said in Baruten it was due to none usage of the smart card reader while Edu and ilorin west was due to over voting.

FCT, Abuja

State collation officer, Mohammed Sulieman, .

Total registered voters - 1,335,015

Accredited votes - 423,951

Valid votes - 423,951

Rejected - 27,457

Total votes cast- 451,408

APC- 152, 224

PDP- 259,997

Osun State

Registered Voters: 1674729

Accredited Voters: 732984

APC 347,634

PDP: 337,377

Total valid votes: 714,682

Rejected votes: 17200

Total votes cast: 731882

Cancelled Votes: 12082

Ekiti State

Registered voters 899,919

Accredited voters: 395,701

APC, 219,231

PDP: 154,032

Total Valid Votes: 381,132

Rejected Votes: 12,577

Total Votes Cast: 393,709