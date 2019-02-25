APC takes Osun West Senatorial seat

The Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District, Engr Lere Oriolowo has been declared winner of Saturday National Assembly election.

He got 102,147 votes to come first while the candidate of the People Democratic Party, Alhaji Lere Oyewumi 97,294 votes. Prince Dotun Babayemi of the Adrican Democratic Party (ADP), came third with 42,915.

With this, APC has two Senators (Central and West) and PDP grabbed one (East).

So far, PDP could only take three seat in the House of Representatives while APC took six.

President Muhamadu Buhari of APC defeated the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Osun.