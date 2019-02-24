TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 minutes ago | Elections

PDP's Oluwole-Oke wins House Of Representatives seat for 4th term in Osun

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially declared the candidate of the People's Democratic Party for Oriade/Obokun Federal constituency, Honorable Busayo Oluwole-Oke as the winner of yesterday's National Assembly election for the constituency.

The returning officer for the constituency, Professor Rasaki Adebayo of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife declared the results after the collation.

Oluwole-Oke got 25,000 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Pharmacist Siji Olamiju who got 19,000 votes.

With his victory in this election, Oluwole-Oke returned to the lower chamber of the National Assembly for the fourth term.


THE ONLY ANSWER TO A STUPID QUESTION, QUESTIONED BY A SILLY PERSON IS YES!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists