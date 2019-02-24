CUPP Cautions INEC Over Alleged Plot To Tamper with FCT Election Results

The Coalition of United Political Parties has raised alarm over an alleged plan to cancel the presidential election in some area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the strategy was to declare results inconclusive to pave the way for alteration of figures in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

The coalition’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday

He said, “We have obtained credible intelligence from insiders that the FCT INEC Staff and the REC have caved in to pressure from security agencies and APC chieftains working on the instructions of President Buhari to cancel some area councils’ presidential election results that were won overwhelmingly by the opposition candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and declare the FCT election inconclusive to enable the President and the APC to fully prepare with security agencies to write results in those areas during a rerun.

“President Buhari and his team, after the FCT results were tabulated, realised that not only did Atiku defeat him in the FCT but that he could not score 25 percent of the vote cast requirement hence the plan to cancel results from the remote areas of Bwari, Abaji etc to help declare FCT inconclusive.

“The world monitored the election in Abuja and knows that Atiku led Buhari with wide margin despite all the rampage visited on voters in the remote areas of the FCT.