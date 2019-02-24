Alleged Godswill Akpabio's Agent Arrested With Snatched Ballot Boxes (Video)

A vigilantae group in Akwa Ibom State has apprehended a young man in illegal possesion of stuffed ballot boxes.

Upon interrogation, the alleged Akpabio's agent confessed that the Toyota Hilux truck was given to him by his principal for the nefarious election activities.



#NigeriaDecides2019 Senator Godswill Akpabio’s @OfficialAPCNg agent was arrested this morning by Vigilantae in Akwa Ibom State with thump printed ballot papers. This is the story everywhere. Snatching of ballot boxes by @OfficialAPCNg members. @PoliceNG and @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/ZmSwRKOTtm — #VoteAndStay (@voteandstay) February 24, 2019