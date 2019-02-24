TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Alleged Godswill Akpabio's Agent Arrested With Snatched Ballot Boxes (Video)

By The Nigerian Voice
A vigilantae group in Akwa Ibom State has apprehended a young man in illegal possesion of stuffed ballot boxes.

Upon interrogation, the alleged Akpabio's agent confessed that the Toyota Hilux truck was given to him by his principal for the nefarious election activities.


#NigeriaDecides2019 Senator Godswill Akpabio’s @OfficialAPCNg agent was arrested this morning by Vigilantae in Akwa Ibom State with thump printed ballot papers. This is the story everywhere. Snatching of ballot boxes by @OfficialAPCNg members. @PoliceNG and @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/ZmSwRKOTtm — #VoteAndStay (@voteandstay) February 24, 2019


He who lies to others lie to himself at the very end.
By: Ayami Dennis

