High turnout of voters with card readers failure in Ebonyi

There were high turn out of voters in most polling units in Ebonyi state with pockets of non-functionality of the card readers.

As earlier as 8 a.m, voters have trooped their polling units waiting for the arrival of materials and INEC officials to begin accreditation.

In most of the polling units visited, there was no record of violence as the election was peaceful and orderly and security operatives were visibly present.

However, in Amagu Inyigba polling unit 007, the malfunctioning of the card readers delayed the accreditation of voters.

A PDP candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga complained that they lost one hour trying to ratifiy the card readers.

At Amaezekwe polling unit in Ezza South, there were initial hitches with the card readers said to have been caused by lack of technical know-how by the operators.

The development also hampered the speedy accreditations of the massive crowd at the polling unit.

Also at Ishieke Uburu polling unit 004, the card readers refused to accreditate voters, heightening tension on when it would be ratified to attend to the crowd.

A voter at Igweferi 008 polling unit in Akofia ward, Ezza South local government area, Engr. Fidelis Nweze noted that though there high turnout of voters but the card readers were not completely functional.

Nweze also noted that though they matter has been reported to INEC for ratification but pleased for the extension of time to enable people who had earlier difficulties with the accreditation to vote.

He however commeded the electoral body for the smooth conduct of the election but appealed that some of the hitches witnessed today on the functionality of the card readers should be addressed before the next election.