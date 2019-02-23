Delay In INEC Materials Rock Delta Capital

The 8:00 o' clock directive given by the national headquarters of the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), to its states offices for the conduct of the presidential and national Assembly elections may not be visible as sorting is still ongoing at Ahabam and Uzoigwe primary schools in Asaba, Oshimili south local government area of Delta state.

At 8:02 in Ahabam Ward 3, sensitive materials were still being sorted out while ad hoc staff of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), were seen sleeping on mates waiting to be dispatched.

At Cable Point, Ward 10 unit 12/13, at 8:17 am customary court sensitive materials were not still on ground.

But the councilor representing the area at council, Hon Dele Ojekule, told newsmen that the area is peaceful, "this area is peaceful even in previous elections".

Meanwhile, in unit 4, Ward 9, of Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area, at 8:55, INEC staff were on ground.

Electorate were also set to cast their votes while in Ward 9, unit 8, still in Oshimili North accreditation and voting was already on.