President Buhari Arrives Daura, Ready For Tomorrow's Election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State preparatory to his participation in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari arrived at the Daura helipad at exactly 4 p.m. in company of some of his close relations and aides.

The aides included Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Tama, his Chief Security Officer, and Malam Lawal Kazaure, his Chief of Protocol.

President Buhari was received on arrival by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, and some well-wishers.

NAN reports that while in Daura, Buhari is expected to join other eligible voters at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, located at Sarkin Yara ward to cast his vote.

Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s elections, had on Feb. 14 rounded off his nationwide campaign in Katsina.

He had later proceeded to Daura for the elections, which were then scheduled for Feb. 16, before they were shifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Feb. 23.