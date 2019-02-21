Boko Haram:  Multinational Joint Task Force Commences Operation Yancin Tafki In The Lake Chad Area.

Recently Boko Haram Terrorists operating from the northern fringes of the Lake Chad Basin exploited gaps within defensive positions, which have since been blocked, to attack positions in Arege, Metele, Baga and other settlements within the locality. As a logical follow up to the atrocious and cowardly attack on defenseless civilians and their property, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), comprised of troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria have commenced a military operation code - named Operation YANCIN TAFKI.

The aim of the operation is to take the battle to the remaining last hideouts of Boko Haram Terrorists within the designated area of responsibility of the MNJTF and subsequently rout the terrorists.

It would be recalled that a couple of months ago, a summit of the Heads of States and Governments of states of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, chaired by President Mohammadu Buhari, met in N'Djamena, Chad, to fine tune bilateral engagements aimed at dealing with the Boko Haram problem. This operation is therefore expected to give concrete and far reaching expressions to the resolutions of that summit.

Furthermore, the MNJTF recognizes the challenges of effective coverage and reportage of a conflict, especially in the age of fake news. However, the Force is confident that the media in the affected countries will remain resolute and committed to professionalism and the common goal of eliminating terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin, as well as the stabilization of the area for the millions of its inhabitants currently displaced.

Please, disseminate this information to the general public.

Colonel Timothy Antigha

Chief, Military Public Information

MNJTF, N'Djamena.