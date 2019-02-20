PDP Campaign Resumes As Obi Resumes Campaign In Anambra Markets

Peter Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, stormed markets in Anambra State, taking advantage of the lifting of ban on campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi, during whose administration as governor of Anambra, markets in the state began to function as an arm of government, visited major markets in Onitsha, included Electronics Market, Ogbo Afere, Relief Market and Ogbaru Main Market, among others.

In each of the markets visited, Obi explained to the people the imperatives of Atiku’s presidency as what Nigeria needed now to get the country working again.

He lamented the level of decay in the country in terms of infrastructure and unemployment for the youth, lawlessness and recklessness in high places, mounting foreign and local debt and biting tax regime, incompetence, among others.

He said that any further tolerance of the present state of affairs would see the country collapse.

Counting the number of generators in one of the markets, Obi asked rhetorically, “how long will our economy be a one powered by generators?

He promised that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, having come out with detailed work plan, would place the country on track again to continue her truncated democratic and economic development.