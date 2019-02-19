Yobe INEC Electional Materials Are Safe, Intact Yobe ...Makama

Thehe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Yobe state Headquarters has said that all sensitive and non sensitive materials from the INEC National Headquarters meant for the election have been received and dispatched accordingly across the 17 LGAs safe and intact.

The Yobe State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmad Makama who disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu said that, “we initially kept the sensitive materials at the Police armory of respective local government headquarters and asked our Electoral Officers to keep vigil until clear directives were received from headquarters”.

“On receiving that directive on Sunday, all materials were safely returned intact to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Damaturu and that has been confirmed by the CBN Controller.

"The consignments are now kept local government by local government for easy re-distribution either on Wednesday or Thursday” Ahmad said.

Makama further explained that all the Smart Card Readers have also been retrieved and configured in preparatory to the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections come Saturday.

Speaking on security challenges in Gujba LGA over the BHTs attack and killings last Saturday, Ahmad said the voters and ad-hoc staffs must have been frightened and the case will be tabled at the security meeting scheduled for Tuesday this week (Today) to enable the commission solicit for additional security and advice on he situation.

It will be recalled that INEC Yobe State Headquarters had earlier relocated all the three pollubg Units of Goniri, Gujba and Buniyadi to another three voting centres due to security threats.