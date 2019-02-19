Arrest Of Giwa-Osagie Was FG's Plan To Cripple Atiku's Presidential Election - Reno Omokri,

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has raised the alarm over the arrest of Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Omokri alleged that Giwa-Osagie’s arrest was aimed at crippling Atiku before Saturday’s presidential election.

He wondered why EFCC would arrest Giwa-Osagie with 25 heavily armed policemen.

In a series of tweets, Omokri wrote: “The @officialEFCC today arrested @atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie with 25 heavily armed policemen. Is this why they postponed the election and implemented their #CoupAgainstNigeria?

“Their plan is to go after those around Atiku to see if they can cripple him before Saturday.

“The @officialEFCC did not need 25 armed men. They detained @atiku’s lawyer, Uyi Giwa-Osagie, for 9 hours in his office. He is a respectable lawyer. Is it a crime to be Atiku’s lawyer? PMB should save his armed men for death squad of #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk and leave Atiku alone!

“The @officialEFCC should tell Nigerians why they have arrested @Atiku’s lawyer? What is his crime? Who is next? Is it Atiku’s wives or his children? Is Atiku now public enemy? Is that why @MBuhari instigated the election postponement #CoupAgainstNigeria? Why is PMB so desperate?”