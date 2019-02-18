Delta Police Swings Into Full Investigation To Unearthed Killers Of Okowa's Late Aide

The Delta Police Command has swung into full scale investigation to uncover the mystery behind the dastard Killing of the late Special Adviser to the state governor, late Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was shot dead Friday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Yinka Adeleke, disclosed that the Police has swung into full scale investigation and are prepared to do everything legally possible to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book in no distant time.

In press release made available to newsmen by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, Sunday the CP appealed to the members of the public to give useful information to the Police that could lead to the arrest of the culprits, while assuring them of his commitment to their safety and security.

"The Delta State Police Command is saddened with the news of the death of one Lawrence Ijie aka Ngozi (M), aged: 38, residing at number 35 odumewere quarters Ekpan, special adviser to the governor on youth development by unknown gunmen.

"The CP, Yinka Adeleke condoles with his Excellency, the Governor and the immediate family of the deceased over the death of the Special Adviser (SA) and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. He has vowed that no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice is done.

"The CP who has high regard for sanctity of human life, moved with his management team to Warri to visit the scene of incident. At Warri, he held meeting with the Area Commander, the DPOs and other stakeholders regarding the incident, visited the scene of crime, payed visit to Ekpan General Hospital where one of the survivor of the attack, who rode with the deceased in the same vehicle is receiving treatment and empathized with her. The motive behind the killing is yet to be known whether it is politically motivated, cult related or community power tussle. The visit extended to the palace of HRM. Emmanuel Fideso the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom. The CP solicited the assistance of the royal father and other stakeholders to assist the Police in any way possible to achieve its goals of peace, safety and security of his subjects and Deltans at large.

"The CP said that the Police has swung into full scale investigation and are prepared to do everything legally possible to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book in no distant time. He is appealing to the members of the public to give useful information to the Police that could lead to the arrest of the culprits, while assuring them of his commitment to their safety and security", the release added.