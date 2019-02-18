Nigeria Model lauds Odumakin

Nigeria celebrity model, Deji Bakare congratulates prominent human rights activist and president, Women Arise for Change Initiative (WACI), Dr Joe Okei Odumakim as she bagged her Five Hundred and Fiftieth Award.

The latest award is the 550th in the number of awards human rights activist has to her credit. Decorated with the lifetime achievement award recently in Lagos, Dr. Joe-Okei Odumakin bags the 2018 @SilverbirdTV LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD for her selfless contribution to humanity. The award numbering the five hundred and fiftieth came through in recognition of her giant stride and egalitarian nature in fighting for the rights of women and the girl child and abuse against them in the society.

In 2013, Odumakin was presented an International Women of Courage Award from the United States Department of State. The award was made by Michelle Obama and John Kerry at the US State Department's in celebration of International Women's Day.

Speaking to reporters at the occasion of the Silverbird Man of The Year Awards in Lagos, top Nigeria model celebrity and former Mr Nigeria, Deji Bakare described the award as timel and well deserved. He described the human right activist as a good Samaritan, lovable and people conscious, saying; "Dr. is a comrade to the core and a humanitarian by practice. I salute her courage and consistency in fighting for our democracy and wish her but more resounding success in her future endeavors."

Being the Founding President, Women Arise for Change Initiative; she is also the Executive Director, Institute of Human Rights & Democratic Studies; Chairman, Task Force of the Citizen Forum; President, Centre for Change in Community Development & Public Awareness; President, Centre for Participatory Democracy; and Spokesperson for the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria, she is also recognised as a couragious fighter whose consistent challenge against human rights abuses has exposed her to harrowing experiences under the most repressive regimes Nigeria has ever witnessed.

(Olawale Odeyemi writes from the University of Lagos, Akoka).