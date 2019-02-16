PDP Presidential Campaign Council Blows Hot, Says Postponed Elections, Height Of APC, INEC's Incompetence

A Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has described the postponement of the elections from 16th to Saturday 23rd March 2019, as the height of incompetence on the part of the incumbent government.

According to him, that the election was canceled on its wake, is testament to the rife speculations of manipulation on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Macaulay, who was former Secretary to Delta State Government, stated that the incompetence at play by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a hint on how much Nigeria's institutions have degenerated under the leadership of President Muhamadu Buhari.

Macaulay while addressing newmen in Owhelogbo, stated however, that the postponement is a high point in the scheme of political victory for the Peoples Democratic Party as history is about to repeat itself.

He stated that the postponement is a repetition of the 2015 scenario which heralded the fall of PDP at the central, adding that this one is certainly to the disadvantage of the APC.

In his words, "It is a sorry state. It is the height of incompetence. The incumbent government has not improved on our democratic essence. APC has failed our democracy. History is about to repeat itself. This was exactly how it went down in 2015. The result was the fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan."

The veteran labour leader, encouraged Nigerians to not be despaired, even as he urged Nigerians to maintain their poise and resolution to vote for the PDP which is obviously coasting to victory.