Women Are Most Affected In Moments Of National Uncertainties And Crisis

Womens Radio 91.7 recieved with deep shock the news of the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections from 16th Febuary 2019 to 23rd Febuary 2019 and its resultant effect on the other scheduled date for the Governorship and state assembly elections from saturday 2nd March to 9th March.

We condemn this 11th hour alteration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in very strong terms. We are very concerned about the resultant heating up of the political space and its implication on the participation of Women and girls with PVCs across Nigeria.

We believe the many reasons given by INEC could have been avoided in view of the time the Commission had to prepare for the elections. We expect more reassurances from INEC and other relevant stakeholders on their preparedness in ensuring votes of Women count and the protection of lives and properties in the coming days.

We want to remind all players that in moments of national uncertainties and crisis, women are the most affected. We therefore ask that deliberate and intentional efforts are made to calm frayed nerves across the country.

We urge all law abiding citizens, especially women and girls with their permanent voter cards not to be deterred. We must keep faith with our dear country Nigeria and ensure that we make our voices louder and clearer by going out to vote in the coming days. Our votes must count.

We will continue to closely monitor the elections and the activities leading up to it. We ask Women and other well-meaning Nigerians to report any incidence of Gender Based Violence to our election monitoring hotline on 09065560976.

We say no to Gender Based electoral Violence.

Signed

Toun Okewale Sonaiya

MD Women Radio 91.7