Ekiti PDP slams Fayemi for arresting, harassing members with armed policemen

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has condemned last night arrest of the party supporters by armed policemen, acting on the order of the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka said armed policemen invaded Anisulowo Resorts in Are-Ekiti, a hotel owned by Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Dipo Anisulowo and arrested more than 10 people on Saturday night.

The party accused Fayemi's Chief Security Officer (CSO), Adeyanju Ajayi of being the brain behind the use of men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to carry out indiscriminate arrest of PDP supporters.

It said the arrests, which was without the consent of the State Commissioner of Police were going on in various parts of the State until news of postponement of the election was made public, adding that those arrested at Are-Ekiti were only released a few minutes ago.

While warning that there could be serious consequences if the governor's CSO do not restrict himself to his function of protecting the governor and the government house, the PDP said its supporters will henceforth resist any illegal arrest.

The party, which thanked the people of Ekiti State for standing by it in spite of harassment and intimidation by the State government, urged that "the people should not be bothered by the elections postponement and be ready to come to vote anytime INEC chooses to hold the elections."