ELECTION PALAVA: Court Sack Edoja Orders INEC To Recognize Agoda

A Federal High sitting in Asaba, Delta State has sacked Solomon Edoja, who was given the All Progressives Congress (APC), ticket as the flag bearer of party for Ethiope federal Constituency.

The Court then ordered that Halims Agoda is the bonafide candidate of APC for Ethiope Federal Constituency.

The court on 11th February, 2019 sacked Hon Solomon Edoja who was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission as candidate of the party and replaced him with Agoda.

The APC, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Chief Solomon Edoja are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants while Hon John Halim Agoda is the plaintiff.

Agoda had approached the court in suit number FHC/ASB/CS/107/2018 seeking a declaration that he is the candidate of the APC in Ethiope federal constituency having polled the highest number of vote cast in the APC House of representatives primary.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for an order that he (Agoda) should be declared the rightful candidate for Ethiope Federal Constituency under the platform of the APC (1st defendant) and consequently issued a certificate of return should 1st defendant insist on fielding the 3rd defendant or any other candidate other than the plaintiff and the 2nd defendant accepting such candidature.

Also an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from accepting the name of the 3rd defendant or any other name, other than the name of plaintiff as the candidate for Ethiope Federal Constituency under the platform of the APC (1st defendant).

The presiding judge, Justice T.B. Adegoke

in his judgment, after hearing from counsels to the plaintiff and counsels to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd defendants respectively arguing the originating summons together with 3rd defendant preliminary objection and motion on notice, granted accordingly the relief 1 to 7 sought by the plaintiff.

The court ordered INEC to recognize Halims Agoda as candidate of the APC in Ethiope Federal Constituency against Solomon Edoja.