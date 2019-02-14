President Buhari Speaks With Clinton, Assures Him Of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night assured former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, of a free, fair and credible elections come Saturday.

The President, who took a telephone call from President Clinton, described him as a friend of the country, while commending his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

President Clinton, who regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections, wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls.

President Buhari thanked the former President for his continuous support for Nigeria and the growth of her democracy.