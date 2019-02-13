Elections: Osun Governor's wife takes campaign for Buhari, APC candidates to markets

Ahead of the presidential election this Saturday, the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has taken the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari to markets in different parts of the State.

The First Lady urged the market women and men to vote for president Buhari and all candidates of the All Progressive Congress in the elections to ensure good governance at all levels.

She addressed traders at various markets that she visited and charged them to vote for President Buhari and all the candidates of APC for Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly.

Mrs Oyetola was at Oluode, Igbona and Orisunbare markets in Osogbo campaigning. She also visited Alamisi market in Ikirun, Iragbiji market, Atakumosa market in Ilesha, Odo-Ori market Iwo, Olufi market in Gbongan, Obada market in Ikire and the Obada market in Ila Orangun.

The wife of the Governor expressed gratitude to the market men and women for voting for her husband during the governorship election in the state in September and urged them not to relax until they ensure victory for President Buhari and all APC candidates.

She noted that the nation could not afford to go back to bad leadership and called on the traders to go to their streets and tell their neighbors to come out on Saturday to vote for Buhari and all APC candidates.

The wife of the Governor took time off to sensitize the traders on how to cast their votes to avoid voids. She advised them to use their index finger to thumbprint on the ballot paper.

Mrs Oyetola pleaded with the market men and women not to sell their votes, assuring them that by using their Permanent Voter Cards appropriately, the future of the state and the nation would be secured.

While speaking, a members of the House of Representatives representing Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan federal Constituency Hon. Ayo Omidiran urged people of Osun to demonstrate the good virtue of Omoluabi during and after election.

The leader of the market women in the state, Iyaloja General of Osun, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade assured the wife of the Governor that market men and women would mobilize for Buhari and all APC candidates to win the elections.

Mrs Oyetola also paid homage to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi and the monarch said people who love to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy must ensure that they votes for re-election of President Buhari.