Leadership Award 2018: Fidelity Bank Wins Bank of The Year Award, Applauded For Innovative Initiatives In Agribusiness

Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender has clinched the award for “Bank of the Year” at this year’s edition of the Leadership Awards 2018 held in Abuja recently. The bank won the prestigious award in staunch recognition of its unparalleled commitment to growing the nation’s economy by supporting the agricultural industry and consistently enhancing the development and competitiveness of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Balarabe (2nd right), displaying the Bank of the Year Award received by the Bank at the Leadership Newspaper Awards ceremony in Abuja last week. With him are Branch Leader CBD, Vanessa Mordi; Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2, Halilu Malabu; Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Hassan Imam, all of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank at an elaborate presentation ceremony which turned out to be a gathering of the crème de la crème of society, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe said: “We are greatly honoured to be recognised as the 2018 Bank of the Year as one of the most supportive banks aiding the growth of the agriculture and MSME sectors, which are critical sectors of the economy.”

Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe (Left) receiving the Leadership Bank of the Year Award won by the Bank at the Leadership Newspaper Awards ceremony from Chairman of the occasion, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor…in Abuja

Balarabe who dedicated the award to the Bank’s over 4.2 million customers, promised that the bank will not rest on its oars particularly in relation to boosting Nigeria’s agricultural value-chain through the provision of innovative funding schemes and technical advisory services to MSMEs and Commercial agribusiness projects. “Agriculture is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria today. We feel proud to be recognised for this feat”, he further stated.

L-R: Team Fidelity at the Leadership Newspaper Awards 2018 led by the DMD, Mohammed Balarabe (2nd right) with the Publisher, Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah (3rd right). L-R: Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Charles Aigbe; Branch Leader CBD Branch Abuja, Vanessa Mordi; Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2, Halilu Malabu;; Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Hassan Imam…in Abuja last week.

Whilst noting that Nigeria has one of the largest economy in Africa with great potential for agricultural and manufacturing activities, the DMD expressed the bank’s readiness to explore fresh opportunities to create wealth for the economy. “We remain at the vanguard of agric and MSME financing. We will continue to support the efforts of the Central Bank by making funds available to individual and corporate entities involved in agribusiness projects.”