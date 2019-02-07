Body Bags Comment: Yoruba Youth drags El-Rufai to ICC

The Pan-Yoruba youth organisation, Igbimo Odo Yoruba has declared that it will drag the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, before the International Criminal Court, ICC, over comments by El-Rufai where he threatened that foreigners who interfere in Nigeria’s election process will return home in body bags.

In the petition about to be forwarded to the ICC, the youth group said the statement by el-rufai is not only injurious to Nigeria's democracy, but it's also capable of inciting the people, cause crisis and endanger the lives and properties of innocent Nigerians.

The group speaking in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, said the group's petition against Mallam El-Rufai will be formerly dispatched to the ICC, tomorrow, as Nigerians can not ignore such serious threat coming from someone of the governor's calibre and more so, when "we want to seriously consider his antecedents".

The group likened El-Rufai's comment to similar careless utterances made by politicians in the past, which has led people to perpetrate brutal attacks including murder, rape, and sexual violence, on innocent citizens during elections in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The group further said it believe that ICC will live up to task and get the Kaduna state governor held responsible for serious international crimes.

The Yoruba youth group maintained that governor El-Rufai's statement at this crucial moment not only contravenes the laws of the land, but also goes completely against civility, democracy and cannot just be ignored.

The group urged Nigerian youth to disregard the infamous call by El-Rufai, as it called on all accredited local and international monitors and observers for the general elections, to embark on their legitimate duties and disregard the desperate antics of the kaduna governor and his party, APC.