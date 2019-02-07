Shettima Pledges To Drill 3 Boreholes in 3 Villages

Governor Kashim Shettimas of Borno state has promised to drill within two weeks three boreholes in three major villages of Chibok Local Government Area of tthe state.

He also pledged to connect the LGC headquarters, Chibok town to national grid or with electricity, upgrade Chibok hospital and biuldl schools in Chibok and other places that were burnt by the Boko Haram insurgents as well as new mega school

The governor who made the pledges yesterday in Chibok town also promised to provide the State Ministry of Works and Transport a 750 KVA generator to facilitate and hasten the Damboa - Chibok 45 Kilometres stretch of road construction before the end of his tenure.

He further directed the State Commissioner to ensure speedy completion of the road construction project and move to Kala Bakge - Gamboru Ngala road site on time before the raining season.

Governor Shettima also enjoined the people of the area to be patient and avoid any conflict among them as Government is making concerted efforts to improve on the living condition of the people through several programmes.

He had earlier in Damboa town called on people to vote APC candidates Sak and ensure total victory of the party at every poll across the locality while in Hawul LGA, the governor appealed to the people to embrace peace, unity and harmony among themselves .

He further urged the people to henceforth stop any political Conflict or clash that may tarnish the image and integrity of the people of the area who have been held with high esteemed and dignity.

Governor Shettima also said that both his deputy, Usman Mamman Durkwa and the APC 2019 Rumnng Mate to the 2019 APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Professor Banagana Umara Zulum are all his friends and brothers.

He urged the people to distance themselves from political rivalry and unite themselves towards a common goal in the overall interest of the area as government has series of plans for the development and progress of the area