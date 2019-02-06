"Resist unwarranted arrrest, shun violence", Umahi urges supporters.

Following allegations that All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, has written frivolous petitions and have concluded arrangement to commence mass arrest of PDP members, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has advised his supporters to resist unwarranted arrest, intimidation and harassment.

Umahi made this known at Onueke, Ezza south local government headquarters during his party campaigns to canvass for votes.

He also charged his supporters to shun violence and avoid tearing of campaign posters and destruction of billboards of candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

He, however, urged them to use every available means to resist any unwarranted arrest arising from trump up charges.

“You see APC people are not campaigning, what are they busy doing? They are writing petitions to come and start arrest tomorrow in Ikwo, in Izzi. You must be very law-abiding, tear no poster, no violence and don’t be involved in cultism. Resist unwarranted arrest it because we will fight all injustices.

“Those who think they can rig elections with security agencies, shame unto them. It will not work. You see, this life is only but once and it is better to die than to live like a coward. Breakdown the bridges, block the roads, we will build them.

We will resist unwarranted arrest in Ebonyi state, be courageous. We say no to unwarranted arrest, we say no to intimidation, we say no to harassment, we say no to rigging,” he said.