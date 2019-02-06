Femi Fani-Kayode Distances Self From Fake Atiku News

attributes the source to "APC e-rats"

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have distanced himself from a fake news credited to him, circulating on the internet, critical of Atiku's victory in the coming Presidential election.

In a statement obtained by The Nigerian Voice, the diehard critic of President Buhari's government said: "There is a fake write-up that was posted on the internet which says that I do not believe that Atiku can beat Buhari and that he cannot win in the NW, NE and SW. It says that I referred to Atiku as a Chamba man and not a real Fulani. This is fake news. APC e-rats at work again!"