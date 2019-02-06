SHAME: Delta Government Exposes Self As Wind Destroys Scoreboard, Others

Patronage of indigenous contractors using alleged substandard materials in the construction of projects across Delta state has once again exposed the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to the world.

Trouble struck again in the eve of Monday 4th February, 2019, when a whirlwind that blew across the breath and length of Asaba, visited the Stephen Keshi stadium but not without leaving a message for the government of the day.

The wind which started between 6-7pm, brought down the newly constructed scoreboard on the fence which also obediently came down without argument.

Eye witnesses who narrated what happened said the scoreboard collapsed as soon as the wind visited the premises of the sports commission.

It was learnt that so many lives would have been wasted if there was any event holding at the stadium as it just hosted the People's Democratic Party (PDP), presidential rally on 31st of January, 2019.

The collapsed scoreboard fell on top of some structures used as restaurants, where people eat at night.

It was reliably gathered that some persons that were still at the premises and passers-by have to scamper for safety.

It was gathered that the stadium, a multi-billion naira contract allegedly awarded to Mr Solomon Ogba, a former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and LOC chairman, 'Asaba 2018' but could not be done to standard.

The Nigerian Voice reliably learnt that the scoreboard was uprooted from its base by the wind.

When our correspondent visited the stadium Tuesday evening, the area has been condoned off, while an iron roof and other properties severely destroyed by the collapsed scoreboard at the road side have been covered up with tarpaulin even as visitors have also been restricted from entering the premises, which also houses the commission.

It also learnt that a part of the fence gave way to the wind.

It would be recalled that in August 2018, thousands of athletes and spectators narrowly escaped death following the collapse of a substandard overhead water tank at the stadium during the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships.

The collapse of the scoreboard on Monday is coming about 50 days to the friendly March between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharoah of Egypt, slated for March 26 this year.